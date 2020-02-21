Dudes And Dogs

February 21, 2020

Dudes & Dogs is a mental wellness community that encourages men to get out in the fresh air for a walk and talk about their feelings.

It all started during one of those wet, windy, and cold days that the UK is so notorious for.

There was no way in the world Rob wanted to go out, especially not the way he was feeling.

But there was the dog. She didn’t care that her owner felt like crap.

She didn’t care that the weather was rubbish, she just wanted to get out and play.

“It’s been the best therapy I’ve ever had,” Rob said.

Realizing the huge healing power of this simple everyday activity, he set up a group called Dudes & Dogs.

It’s a mental wellness community that encourages men to get out in the fresh air for a walk and talk about their feelings.

Full Story: HERE

Vide: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only