Dudes And Dogs

Dudes & Dogs is a mental wellness community that encourages men to get out in the fresh air for a walk and talk about their feelings.

It all started during one of those wet, windy, and cold days that the UK is so notorious for.

There was no way in the world Rob wanted to go out, especially not the way he was feeling.

But there was the dog. She didn’t care that her owner felt like crap.

She didn’t care that the weather was rubbish, she just wanted to get out and play.

“It’s been the best therapy I’ve ever had,” Rob said.

Realizing the huge healing power of this simple everyday activity, he set up a group called Dudes & Dogs.

