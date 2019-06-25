Duct Tape?

It takes a lot of creativity and determination to make a full tuxedo out of Duck Tape.

That’s exactly what Fresno teen Nicholas Rodriquez did for prom.

It took 14 rolls of Duck tape and 48 hours to make the black and purple tux.

Rodriquez’s tux stood out from over 100 entries in the Duck brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.

Competing for $10,000 of the total $20,000 grand prize money,

Nicholas may have made it to the top 10 on his own, but now he needs the public’s help to

decide if he gets crowned Stuck at Prom royalty.

From now until June 28, viewers can head on over to duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom.com/vote to

check out the top 10 finalists and cast their votes for the Best Dress and Best Tux.

Full story:HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069