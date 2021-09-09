An Australian musk duck named Ripper mimics humans saying “you bloody fool”.

Newly surfaced audio of Ripper’s rant was included in research published

in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B journal.

Ripper, who was just four years old when the recordings were made,

is believed to have learned the phrase from his handler.

He is the focal point of the new research that analyzes musk duck recordings to look

at how animals are capable of acquiring vocalization through learning.

Researcher Carel Ten Cate of the Institute of Biology Leiden in the Netherlands spearheaded

the study after hearing rumors of the Australian talking duck.

Ten Cate tracked down the footage that was recorded by Australian birder Peter Fullagar in about 1987.

The duck was hand reared and would have had heard the sound as a duckling.

The researcher believes it may be the first documented account of a duck imitating a human.

This came as a big surprise,

even though the bird was recorded 35 years ago,

it remained unnoticed by researchers in the vocal learning field until now” According to Cate.

‘That makes it a very special rediscovery’.

I couldn’t here it until I was prompted so….there is that.

