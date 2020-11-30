Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 livestream event attracts over five million views

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054 livestream event was a hit.

The virtual concert, which took place Friday, broke online livestream records with over five million views globally.

“We are estimating over 5 million viewers based on more than one person watching each stream, but the real number may be closer to 8 or 9 million,” Ben Mawson, from Dua’s management TaP Music, said in a statement. “I expect a lot of families watched together. It was a massive undertaking but I am so proud that once again Dua has shown herself to be the one of the biggest pop stars in the world.”

Due to high demand, Studio 2054 will continue to be available for streaming until Sunday, December 6 at 11:59 p.m. on Live-Now.com, with tickets priced at $10.

The event, which showcased Dua’s Grammy-nominated Future Nostalgia album in a highly-choreographed COVID-safe production, was packed with exciting guest stars, including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Kylie Minogue and more.

According to LIVENow Director Marc Watson, the event could be a sign of how the music industry will continue to operate post-pandemic.

“Studio 2054 shows that artists can create unique live events, designed to experience at home, that delight their fans and attract major sponsors,” he says in a statement. “This is not easy but we have proved if you get the creative format and marketing right, there is significant and growing consumer demand around the world for streamed live music events.”

