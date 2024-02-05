Dua Lipa’s stage outfit is the top seller at Julien’s Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

Courtesy Julien’s Auctions

Ahead of the Grammy Awards, Julien’s Auctions sold items from current nominees and past winners in an auction held live at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, raising over $500,000 for MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy. And it was an item from Dua Lipa that was one of the auction’s top sellers.

A custom-made gold catsuit and gloves that Dua wore during the South American leg of her Future Nostalgia Tour in 2022 sold for $50,800 — nearly 13 times its estimate. The bodysuit is embroidered with 120,000 crystals and took more than 1,100 hours to make.

The only other item that brought as much as Dua’s outfit was a Yamaha C3 Baby Grand Piano, owned and played onstage by late Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie. That also went for $50,800.

Other top sellers included a guitar played onstage and used in a music video by Jon Bon Jovi, which went for $44,450; a guitar owned and signed by Jelly Roll, which brought $22,750; a guitar signed but not played by Taylor Swift, which brought $15,600; and a guitar owned and signed by Harry Styles, which sold for $19,500.

MusiCares provides preventive, emergency and recovery programs to people in the music community.

