Dua Lipa’s “Extended Edit” of “Houdini” has a whole new verse

Warner Records

Dua Lipa‘s newly released “Extended Edit” of her hit “Houdini” doesn’t just feature a bunch of long instrumentals: It actually has a whole new verse.

The new verse pops up after the second verse, which ends with “If you got it, baby, give it to me.” Then, the melody changes a bit, and Dua sings, “Weave the ceilin’ from tomorrow/free the people from daylight/all the plans go out the window/when we’re out this late at night.”

“When I was in the studio working on ‘Houdini’ with my collaborators, we always had this dream of releasing a clubby, house mix of the record,” Dua explains in a statement. “The song was already the perfect soundtrack to a sweaty night out, but the new third verse just takes it to a whole new level.”

“We’re putting it out into the world a little earlier than expected, but the fans just couldn’t wait!” she adds. “Think of it as an early holiday gift from me to you.”

On Instagram, she describes the track as “5 mins and 54 seconds of pure filth!!!!!!”

“Houdini” is the first release from Dua’s much-anticipated new album, which is due out early next year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.