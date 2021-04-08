Dua Lipa unveils first look at her new global PUMA campaign

Mario Sorrenti for PUMA

Dua Lipa has finally unveiled the first look at her long-teased solo campaign with PUMA. The “Levitating” singer first mentioned the partnership during her November “Studio 2054” livestream concert.

In the first official images of her new PUMA campaign, which she recently shared to Instagram, Dua is wearing the brand’s new “Mayze” sneaker. The shoe, which features the brand’s logo, is a creeper-style sneaker fitted with a chunky platform sole.

The first image depicts the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker hanging out in a theater’s green room, where she’s perched on a black equipment box.

In the second snap, Dua’s hanging out on a flight of stairs leading up to a stage that’s doused in fog and blue lighting. It accentuates what PUMA promises about the new shoe: It’s “made for those who embrace the spotlight, on stage and off.”

“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off. The classic stacked sole is so versatile, I can work it into any look,” says Dua in a statement.

Famed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti shot the new PUMA ads. The new “Mayze” sneaker will be available fo April 16 and will retail for $90.

