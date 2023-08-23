Dua Lipa to produce ‘Camden,’ star-studded documentary about London music scene

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Dua Lipa‘s production company Radical22 is producing Camden, a new Disney+ documentary focusing on London’s Camden neighborhood and the music and performers identified with it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being directed by Asif Kapadia, who directed Amy, the documentary about Amy Winehouse, one of the biggest stars identified with Camden.

Dua will also appear in the doc, as will Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Mark Ronson, Culture Club‘s Boy George and the Black Eyed Peas — all artists, according to the Hollywood Reporter, whose “lives and careers have been changed forever” by the neighborhood.

In other Dua news, she’s posted photos and video of her birthday celebration: She turned 28 on August 22. The images show her blowing out candles on a cake, dancing with friends and wearing a paper crown that spells out Dua. “Makin’ a big a** wish,” she captioned the pics.

On her Instagram Story, she also shared a special birthday wish from her “Cold Heart” duet partner Elton John, who wrote, “Love you to the moon and back…”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

