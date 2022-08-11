Dua Lipa to play intimate theater show in Australia

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Dua Lipa fans: there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that in the middle of her worldwide arena tour, she’s announced an intimate show in a theater that only holds 2,800. The bad news: it’s in Australia.

An Exclusive Evening With Dua Lipa – The Melbourne Theatre Show will take place at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia, on October 30. Tickets will be available via Ticktemaster Autralia’s Verified Fan Ballot, for which you can register Thursday, August 11, through August 17. You can find the link in the bio of Live Nation Australia’s Instagram page.

Dua’s Australian tour officially starts November 5 in Brisbane. She’s a huge star Down Under: Her album Future Nostalgia spun off six hit singles in Australia, according to Billboard.

