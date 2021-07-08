Dua Lipa to make acting debut in star-studded spy flick, ‘Argylle’

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa is ready to take her talents to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer has signed on to make her acting debut in a new spy thriller called Argylle.

Dua will be in good company for the Mathew Vaughn-directed flick. She’ll join an all-star cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

THR reports that not only will Dua show off her acting skills for the first time, she’ll be bringing her tried and true music skills to film as well, providing original music for the title track and score.

The film is based on an upcoming book by Ellie Conway about “the world’s greatest spy Argylle as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.” It’s planned as the first of three films in a franchise.

Argylle will begin shooting this August in Europe.

