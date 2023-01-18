Dua Lipa to co-chair this year’s Met Gala with Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and more

Dua Lipa at 2019 Met Gala; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa has just hit peak fashion: She’ll be one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala, the year’s most glamorous night.

As Vogue reports, Dua will be one of the co-chairs of the event, along with Penélope Cruz, retired tennis legend Roger Federer, Vogue’s Anna Wintour and I May Destroy You creator/star Michaela Coel.

As for the this year’s theme, it’s already been announced that the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s exhibit is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a tribute to the iconic designer who died in 2019. Therefore, as announced Wednesday by Vogue on Instagram, this year’s dress code is “In honor of Karl.”

Since Lagerfeld designed for not only his own brand but also Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi and Chanel throughout his illustrious career, this year’s attendees have a lot of options in terms of what they choose to wear on the red carpet.

Dua skipped last year’s Met Gala because she was performing in London on her Future Nostalgia tour. She also missed it in 2021, because she was shooting her film debut in Argylle. The gala was canceled in 2020, of course, but in 2019, she hit the red carpet in Versace.

