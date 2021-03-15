Dua Lipa talks about "challenging" herself with "fun" Grammy performance

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dua Lipa‘s Grammy performance Sunday night featured her performing her songs “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now” while doing complicated choreography in a variety of outfits. Backstage, she said she wanted her performance to be unlike anything she’d done previously.

“There’s always going to be a little bit of pressure when you’re performing at the Grammys for sure,” Dua told reporters. “So I was a little bit nervous, but I was very excited. You know, we did so much rehears[ing] and preparation for it. And, you know, I just wanted to do something fun, something I’d never done before.”

Dua’s performance started out with her singing “Levitating” in front of an elaborate light display. She disappeared while rapper DaBaby did his part on the song, and then reappeared on top of a staircase with an oversized pink sparkly suit jacket.

Dua then took off the jacket to reveal a pink sparkly bra top and panties, and joined her dancers for a super-sexy routine while singing “Don’t Start Now.” All her outfits were Versace, as was her butterfly-inspired red carpet dress, which took 1500 hours to make.

“I just wanted to do something fun, something I’d never done before. I wanted to challenge myself a little bit, whether it was from the outfit changes, to the choreo to creating like a little bit of drama and a performance, I felt, you know, grew as [it] went on,” she added.

“I was just really, really proud of all of us,” Dua said backstage, giving special credit to her choreographer, Charm La’Donna, who recently choreographed The Weeknd‘s Super Bowl performance.

On Sunday Dua won the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy for her hit album Future Nostalgia, bringing her career total Grammy haul to three.

By Andrea Dresdale

