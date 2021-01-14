Dua Lipa shoots down rumors that she's pregnant

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa found out the hard way that there’s a difference between being cryptic and being unclear. The “Don’t Start Now” singer thought she was using a harmless emoji but instead, she accidentally sparked a pregnancy rumor.

On Wednesday, Lipa, 25, shared a two photos of herself modeling a green-and-blue plaid mini dress. However, all eyes were on the caption: a series of emojis that reportedly included a baby bottle and angel baby emoji.

Fans quickly flooded the “Levitating” singer’s comments section, begging for answers, while others wholeheartedly congratulated her on the supposed pregnancy.

One confused fan who asked if the rumors were true earned a response from Dua herself, who made it clear that the only thing in her stomach was a big dinner.

The British singer tersely clarified that she has a “food baby” and soon deleted the caption all together.

As of late Wednesday, the photo remains up but the description is empty.

Dua is currently vacationing in Mexico with boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

By Megan Stone

