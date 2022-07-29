Dua Lipa says she’s “shocked and confused” over fireworks incident at concert

Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Dua Lipa is ready to speak out after someone smuggled fireworks into her Toronto concert and lit them off in the pit during her show.

The Grammy winner issued a statement via her Instagram Stories regarding the incident. “Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” she expressed. “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my top priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

“There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred,” Dua continued.

The “Levitating” singer noted further, “Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I am so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way.”

As previously reported, an unknown suspect lit fireworks in the concert pit toward the end of Dua’s show at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

A fan filming from the pit captured the incident as well as the singer’s reaction. Dua notices the fireworks going off at the end of the walkway and looks at her backup dancers in bewilderment but continues on with the number.

Three people were injured by the sparks and suffered “very minor injuries,” police told People. All victims were treated at the venue and did not require hospitalization. In addition, the fireworks did not damage the venue.

As Dua mentioned, the incident is under investigation. People must cross through a metal detector to get into the venue, which explicitly prohibits fireworks. It is unclear how the fireworks made it into the building.

