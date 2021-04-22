Dua Lipa says Brit Awards — in-person, no social distancing, no masks required — will be “a night to remember”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

This year’s Brit Awards will be looking a lot like award shows used to look in pre-COVID days.

According to Variety, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys will be taking place as a live event with 4,000 guests at London’s O2 Arena — with no social distancing or masks required.

Guests will, however, still be required to follow government guidance while traveling and must have proof of a negative COVID test to enter the venue. It’s all part of the U.K. government’s “Events Research Program,” which uses scientific testing methods to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing.

Of the 4,000 attendees, 2,500 tickets will be gifted to frontline workers and their guests.

Dua Lipa, who’s nominated and is performing that night, says in a statement obtained by Variety, “This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I’m delighted the night will honor the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so. They are quite simply an inspiration. The Brit Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember.”

The Brit Awards are set to take place May 11.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.