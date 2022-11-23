Dua Lipa reveals what she’s thankful for, shares photos and video of “magical” Elton John concert appearance

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Dua Lipa‘s British, and, as such, doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but nevertheless, she’s revealed what she’s most thankful for in her monthly Service95 newsletter.

“For those that don’t know, it’s Thanksgiving tomorrow in the United States, and although I’m not American, I love a holiday that encourages people to gather around a table with their family, eat delicious food and count the things they’re grateful for,” Dua writes in the newsletter.

“I try to make a little gratitude list in my head before I go to bed most nights and, looking back at this incredible year, I’m so grateful for my health, my family and friends, my touring family, and my incredible fans I’ve had the chance to perform to all around the world!” she continues.

Dua also thanked those who read her Service95 newsletter, adding, “Without you, this would not be possible.”

It certainly has been a big year for Dua: Just this past Sunday, she found herself onstage with Elton John, performing “Cold Heart” at the final North American concert of his farewell tour.

On Instagram, she shared video and photos of the moment and wrote, “To my most magical friend @eltonjohn thank you for keeping the dream alive!!! It was an honour, a privilege and a joy to share the stage with you…on your last show at the Dodgers Stadium. Thank you for everything, forever and always. I love you!!!”

Elton replied, “A magical moment! Thank you for everything, Dua. I love you.”

Dua also posted a photo of herself posing with one of the VIP guests at Sunday night’s show: legendary singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell. Or, as Dua called her in the caption, “JONI MITCHELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

