Dua Lipa reveals “splendid” February pick for her Service95 Book Club

Dua Lipa is back to hitting the books.

She’s revealed the February Monthly Read for her Service95 Book Club: A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini, author of another well-known book: The Kite Runner.

Dua says, “I first read A Thousand Splendid Suns just after the return of the Taliban in 2021 when Afghanistan dominated headlines around the world. If we need any reminder of why we should stand in solidarity with Afghan women now more than ever, this book is surely it.”

“It’s a really intense story of a world we all hoped was far behind us – and yet it’s more relevant than ever to understand the lives of women under the Taliban,” she adds, describing it as an “illuminating story of the cultural and political history of Afghanistan, rich with the textures of daily life.”

“Yes, at times, this story is dark but it is also enlightening, offering a vision for what Afghanistan still may one day become,” Dua says, concluding, “This one is for the women of Afghanistan.”

In February, Service95 Book Club content will include Dua’s Q&A with the author, his recommended reading list, a playlist he curated and a video sharing insight into his writing process. Meanwhile, February’s Service95 newsletter will include features focusing on Afghani women.

