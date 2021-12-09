Dua Lipa reportedly made over $2.5 million a month in 2021

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dua Lipa‘s bank accounts are levitating. According to a new report from British publication The Sun, the Grammy winner raked in over $2.5 million USD per month over the past year.

That means Dua earned a mind-blowing $82,000 every day, which more than doubled her wealth in the span of a single year. Estimates say she was worth about $30 million in 2020 and is now valued at $62 million.

The Grammy winner’s financial success is credited to her explosive music sales, her endorsements and her touring company, Dua Lipa Live LLC. According to documents filed with England’s Companies House registrar, which collects financial statements from limited or small companies, Dua Lipa Live LLC earned roughly $37 million in 2021.

The “Cold Heart” singer is about to embark on her pandemic-delayed Future Nostalgia tour, which will run for 73 dates starting in February. In the meantime, Dua is working on her third studio album following the success of Future Nostalgia, which featured the hits “Levitating,” “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Hallucinate” and “Break My Heart.” She is also gearing up to launch her experience curating platform, Service95, as well as the At Your Service podcast sometime next year.

