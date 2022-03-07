Dua Lipa reacts to ‘SNL’ skit about her; another “Levitating” lawsuit is filed

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa seems to be amused by the Saturday Night Live skit about her that aired over the weekend

In the skit, guest host Oscar Isaac played a janitor named Mike who stumbles into a writing group being held after hours in the high school where he works. When they invite him to read something he’s written, he starts reading a story called “The Apogee of Midnight,” which turns out to be fan fiction about Dua.

In Mike’s story, Dua shows up late at night in the high school and says, “My name is Dua Lipa. I’m a big pop star, and I’m looking for a janitor here named Mike.”

He continues reading the story: “The janitor paused. That was his name. Dua Lipa sighed. ‘You haven’t heard of me, have you?’ ‘Sorry, ma’am. More of a classic rock guy, myself — but sure, maybe I’ve seen a bikini pic or two.’”

In Mike’s story, Dua then asks him to teach her how to make out, saying, “I’ve never done it before.”

The leader of the writing group tries to stop Mike, and the women in the group say the story’s “creepy.” But the men in the group are on the edge of their seats, dying to know what’s going to happen.

Dua posted the entire sketch on her Instagram and captioned it, “*adds to list of things I never thought would happen in my life,*” along with a bunch of laughing emojis.

In other Dua news, days after being hit with a copyright lawsuit over her song “Levitating,” Billboard reports that two more songwriters have filed a lawsuit against her over the same song. The songwriters, L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, claim “Levitating” copies parts of their 1979 song “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and their 1980 song, “Don Diablo.”

