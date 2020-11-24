Dua Lipa posts emotional reaction to six Grammy noms: “This doesn’t feel real!!!"

ABC

Dua Lipa is still in a state of shock over her six Grammy nominations.

The singer, who helped announced some of the categories in a livestream earlier Tuesday, first found out about some of her nods live during the broadcast. She would later come to find out she scored six in total — including the three biggest categories: Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Dua posted her emotional reaction on social media, showing her sobbing on the phone as she takes in the news.

“This doesn’t feel real!!!!! 6 GRAMMY NOMS!!! WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!!” Dua captioned the post.

She continued, “MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE AND THE SUPPORT! THANK YOU @RECORDINGACADEMY !!!!!!!!!”

“I HAVE TO LIE DOWN FOR A SEC 2 TAKE THIS ALL IN!!!! FUTURE NOSTALGIA 4 EVER,” she wrote.

Future Nostalgia was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while “Don’t Start Now” was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Dua also scored a nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Un Dia (One Day),” her collab with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy.

Dua Lipa previously won Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys.

