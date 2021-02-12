Dua Lipa on why she saved "We're Good" for 'Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition'

Getty Images for dcp

Dua Lipa is giving us more Future Nostalgia to love with the deluxe Moonlight Edition, out today and featuring the new song, “We’re Good.”

Wondering why the track didn’t make the cut for the album to begin with? Dua explains to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I had to have something for the deluxe record. I needed a little bit of something.”

“This one kind of came, I guess, towards the end of the process,” she continues. “And I wrote so many songs for Future Nostalgia and there just came a point where I was like, the songs that I wanted on the record really had to fit the theme of there being the future element and the nostalgic element.”

“We’re Good,” Dua says, was different and she admits she was nervous to release it.

“I think sonically, it felt the riskiest because I don’t even know what it is,” she says. “It’s like pop with a little bit of a trap beat. It’s got an interesting Bossa Nova style.”

Future Nostalgia’s one year anniversary is approaching on March 27 and Dua tells Zane that in the time since its release, she’s gained a newfound confidence.

“This album really pushed me to, I don’t know, to learn to become the best performer I could be,” she says. “…It was a lot about patience, a lot about…hard work and persistence, but confidence really was something that I was really grateful for from this album during the course of the time that it’s been out.”

