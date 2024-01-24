Dua Lipa nominated, will perform on 2024 BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard

Dua Lipa is the first artist confirmed to perform at the 2024 BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. She also has several nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act and Song of the Year for “Dance the Night.”

Other nominees for Song of the Year include Ed Sheeran‘s “Eyes Closed” and Lewis Capaldi‘s “Wish You the Best.” In the International Artist of the Year category, nominees include Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

In the category of International Song of the Year, nods went to Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?,” Miley’s “Flowers,” Olivia’s “vampire,” Meghan Trainor‘s “Made You Look” and Rema‘s “Calm Down.”

The BRIT Awards take place Saturday, March 2, in London and will air on Britain’s ITV1. There’s no word yet on U.S. streaming.

