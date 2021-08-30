Dua Lipa “Levitates” her way to a new ‘Billboard’ chart record

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa‘s hit “Levitating” is living up to its name by hovering in the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 for a record number of weeks.

Specifically, it’s just passed its 34th week in the top 10 of the chart. That’s the longest stay there ever for a song by a woman. The record was previously held by rapper Cardi B as part of her smash collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls Like You,” which lasted 33 weeks in the top 10.

The only songs overall that have spent more weeks than “Levitating” in the Hot 100’s top 10 are Post Malone‘s “Circles” with 39, and The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” with 57. It seems possible that Dua might pass Post Malone in the near future, though.

Meanwhile, Dua is moving up the chart with two other songs: her latest Future Nostalgia single “Love Again,” and her Elton John collaboration “Cold Heart.”

