Dua Lipa levitates down the runway at Versace fashion show

Francis Specker/CBS

Singer, songwriter, actress….and now, runway model.

The New York Post reports that Dua Lipa made her runway debut on Friday in Milan, Italy, wearing a pink metal mesh outfit, and a two-piece black number held together with colorful safety pins, both from Versace.

The show was part of Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 show, where Dua walked with professional models Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell and Naomi Campbell, not to mention Madonna‘s daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Dua already has a relationship with Versace: She wore two of the label’s gowns to this year’s Grammys, and also appears in Versace’s current Fall/Winter 2021 campaign.

Dua will make her acting debut in the upcoming spy movie Argylle.

