Dua Lipa launches TikTok challenge for fans to be part of "Levitating" video

Dua Lipa wants to lift up her fans in her new video for “Levitating.”
The singer has partnered with TikTok to launch a new challenge giving fans the opportunity to appear in the upcoming visual for the track.
In a TikTok message, Dua encouraged fans to show off their creativity, whether it’s choreography, makeup or animation. Fans can submit their videos via TikTok using the hashtag #DuaVideo.
The global competition runs through August 31.
Dua’s remix album Club Future Nostalgia — featuring a remix of “Levitating” with Madonna and Missy Elliott — comes out Friday.
By Andrea Tuccillo
I want my loves to be a part of my official video for Levitating. Check out the #DuaVideo challenge on TikTok to find out how💖 (T&Cs apply: https://t.co/okJFpjcq6k) pic.twitter.com/h87o6yR8qh
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 25, 2020