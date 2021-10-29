Dua Lipa didn’t submit “Levitating” for Grammy consideration; this may be why

Hugo Comte

Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” is one of the biggest songs of 2021, but it isn’t likely to take home any Grammy Awards.

Lipa didn’t submit the song for Grammy consideration even though, according to Variety, “The single had major impact this year, and because it was a new remix, with DaBaby as an added featured artist.”

However, DaBaby’s controversial remarks about people with HIV/AIDS made during a concert in Miami back in July might have been the reason the singer chose not to submit it.

“Lipa presumably could only have submitted the DaBaby, and that would have been a lot to ask of voters, to pretend that the persona-non-grata rapper really wasn’t on it,” notes Variety. “Most likely Lipa was saving voters having to agonize over choosing between their love for her and their dread of giving the thumbs-up to a guy still considered toxic by much of the industry for his homophobic comments.”

Lipa does have one song on the ballot for record of the year, but it’s “Demeanor,” the Pop Smoke song that features her as an artist.

