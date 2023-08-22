Dua Lipa chooses memoir by pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as her next Book Club selection

Ecco/Harper Collins

She was famous long before today’s pop stars were even born, but apparently, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith, often called the Godmother of Punk, continues to inspire them.

In July, Olivia Rodrigo told the Vogue video series 73 Questions that she “lost [her] mind” when she met Smith in New York City, raving, “I love her. She’s amazing.” Now, Dua Lipa has chosen Smith’s acclaimed memoir, Just Kids, as the September pick for her Service95 Book Club.

The award-winning book documents Smith’s relationship with late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in the late ’60s and early ’70s New York art scene.

“Patti is an absolute rock and roll icon and a personal hero of mine so I am beyond excited to dive into this book,” Dua writes on Instagram. “It’s hard to define Patti – she is a singer, a songwriter, a poet, a painter and, of course, an author. It’s safe to say that we get something of all of these personas through this beautiful book.”

Dua continues, “I’d have loved to be part of such a cool era. Patti gives us the next best thing – possibly the most spellbinding account of New York in the ’70s ever written. As we witness the ascent of two legendary artists – Robert and Patti – it’s clear that her respect and love for artistry never dims.”

Throughout September, Book Club followers will see Dua chatting with Smith about her life experiences and creative process. Smith will also share two exclusive readings, a playlist and a compilation of her own must-reads.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.