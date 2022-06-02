Dua Lipa celebrates her debut album’s fifth anniversary

Dimitri Hakke/Getty Images

Hard to believe it’s been five years since Dua Lipa released her eponymous debut studio album, which propelled her into superstardom with hits “New Rules”, “IDGAF” and more.

The Grammy winner marked the milestone occasion on Instagram Thursday and shared throwback photos of herself taken five years ago. Photos included her on tour, signing copies of her album and Polaroid snaps.

“5 years ago today I dropped my debut album,” she said. “i’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that i’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today.”

Dua continued, “i thank my lucky stars everyday and I thank you all for being on this insane journey with me.”

Dua Lipa, the album, debuted on June 2, 2017, and garnered positive reviews from music critics. It was nominated for numerous awards and earned her the golden gramophone for Best New Artist at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

The “Cold Heart” singer rereleased the album as a two-disc “complete edition,” which included the standout tracks “Electricity,” “No Lie” and “One Kiss.”

After a nearly three-year wait, she released her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, on March 27, 2020. Fans are anxiously waiting for her third album and hope she has something to tease very soon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.