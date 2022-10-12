Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and more announced as co-chairs for new Grammy Museum campaign

Courtesy The Recording Academy

Artists like Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes and Bruno Mars have been tapped by the Grammy Museum for a new music education campaign.

They, along with Billie Eilish and Rosalía, will serve as co-chairs for the Campaign for Music Education. The goal is to raise up to $5 million to support education programs in underserved communities and provide free admission to the Grammy Museum. The goal is to inspire the next generation of music makers, no matter their background.

Dua celebrated the new appointment on Instagram and wrote, “Access to music education has the power to not only shape music’s next generation, but also provides a creative outlet that is crucial to a child’s development. It gives students the opportunity to excel creatively, as well as in their academic performance beyond music.”

Shawn added in another statement, “Music education should be available to everyone so I am honoured to be a part of spreading the GRAMMY Museum’s reach and cultivating music’s next generation.”

Billie also lauded the new initiative and said, “I was able to visit the Grammy Museum a lot when I was growing up. We saw so many amazing artists perform that I never would’ve been able to see otherwise.” She added, “I am excited to help kids who are the same age as I was to have free access to this magical place and all that it has to offer in music education and experiences.”

The Grammy Museum is working with publishers, artists, music labels and more to satisfy their monetary goal. Funds raised will grant more students access to the museum and will “greatly expand their education and community programs,” per the press release. So far, the program has served over 435,000 students.

