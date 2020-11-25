Dua Lipa books 'SNL'; snags Elton John as special Studio 2054 guest

ABC

Fresh off six Grammy nominations, Dua Lipa’s hot streak continues.

The singer has just been announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on December 19, joining Kristen Wiig, who is hosting. Dua previously made her SNL debut in 2018.

Not only that, but Dua scored a major get for her upcoming Studio 2054 livestream concert event: Elton John.

“It’s my absolute pleasure and honor to announce Elton John will be joining me at Studio 2054 this Friday,” Dua says in a statement. “A one of a kind global musical icon, singer-songwriter, and flawless performer, it’s going to be spectacular! He is truly musical royalty and I am elated that we will be appearing together.”

Elton adds in a statement of his own, “I loved speaking to Dua when we met up to talk on Instagram Live a few weeks ago, she is incredibly smart and talented. So when she asked me to be part of Studio 2054, I said ‘Yes!’ in a heartbeat.”

“It’s amazing to be part of a live performance when live music just isn’t happening right now and especially in such a colorful and creative way,” he continues. “If you’re going to do virtual live music then this is the way to do it.”

As previously announced, Studio 2054 will also feature guest appearances from Dua’s “Prisoner” duet partner Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The ticketed online event takes place Friday, November 27.

By Andrea Tuccillo

