Dua Lipa announces she’s quit smoking: “I did it and I have stuck to it”

Dua Lipa is embracing a healthier lifestyle and recently revealed she’s finally quit smoking.

Speaking on the newest episode of her At Your Service podcast, the “Levitating” hitmaker answered questions from fans and one asked how she manages “the physical toll” of her demanding tour schedule.

“I’ve had to make health changes in my lifestyle when embarking on this tour,” Dua explained. “I actually had laryngitis in December and that kinda kickstarted me quitting smoking a month earlier than I was supposed to!”

“I did it and I have stuck to it,” Dua proudly declared, adding she has a “habit tracker” on her phone to help her stick to her goals. “Every night I tick off all the good things I’ve done for my body and the things I’ve done for myself.”

Dua said quitting smoking is one way she’s stayed on top of her mental health and that it “energizes” her to keep up the good work.

The “New Rules” singer is currently on her pandemic-delayed Future Nostalgia tour, which played over 70 dates since starting in February. It runs into the fall, with a final stop planned in Peth, Australia on November 16.

Dua’s also working on her third studio album.

