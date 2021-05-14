Dryer Sheets in Mailboxes? Leave Them Be

bsd555 |BigStock

Some people apparently have been finding dryer sheets stuck inside their mailboxes.

Fortunately, the reason for this is actually pretty straightforward and is based

on the mailman not wanting to get stung.

A postal worker took to Reddit to inform people of the truth behind the dryer sheets.

Posting under the name Istrx13, the user explained that the dryer

sheets are used to keep wasps away.

We all know how temperamental these little insects are and merely existing

in their presence is enough to piss them off.

Reddit users were pretty impressed by the simple trick.

One user wrote, “I’ll be putting a dryer sheet in there tomorrow.

I love my mail carrier, and I have an insect phobia, so it’s a win-win.”

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069