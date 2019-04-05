Drunken Shopping Is A REAL Thing…Seattle Residents Share Their Stories Of Drunken Splurges

Outside of buying rounds of drinks for friends at the bar, I haven’t been on any online or offline drunken shopping sprees…at LEAST that I can remember.

Drunken shopping is a multi BILLION dollar industry! I mean, it makes sense. When we drink, our guard drops a bit as do our inhibitions and those feelings can sometimes lead to careless decisions…in MANY ways and one of those ways is going on a shopping spree.

Check out some of the random things people in the Seattle area have purchased while feeling a little (or more) tipsy HERE.