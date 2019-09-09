Credit: BigStockPhoto

Drunk Raccoons Stumbling Around Ottawa Canada

September 9, 2019

I’ll be honest… I had a LOT of fun typing that headline.  It also happens to be VERY true.

Don’t worry… For once it’s not us stupid humans being, well, stupid and leaving booze out for the wild life.  They’re actually over indulging in fermented fruit and getting all loopy.

I hear there’s a national White Claw shortage… please don’t overreact and start gnawing on “fermented berries” to ease the pain.  White Claw is increasing production as we speak.

Also… Raccoons are SO stupid cute, aren’t they?  Now go sober up you adorable little trash panda!

About Seth

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
