Drunk Raccoons Stumbling Around Ottawa Canada

I’ll be honest… I had a LOT of fun typing that headline. It also happens to be VERY true.

Watch ‘drunk’ raccoons stumble around an Ottawa neighbourhood and sleep off their hangovers #TheMoment pic.twitter.com/VRumM84fbf — CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) September 7, 2019

Don’t worry… For once it’s not us stupid humans being, well, stupid and leaving booze out for the wild life. They’re actually over indulging in fermented fruit and getting all loopy.

I hear there’s a national White Claw shortage… please don’t overreact and start gnawing on “fermented berries” to ease the pain. White Claw is increasing production as we speak.

Also… Raccoons are SO stupid cute, aren’t they? Now go sober up you adorable little trash panda!