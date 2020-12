Life Coach Laurie, Aunt Claire and Anna D get into a serious and important discussion

about helping people in your life who are recovering from drug addiction.

They also get into the Mandalorian withOUT spoilers!

They find out about a Buddy the Elf Themed Room at a hotel

near you (if you live in Michigan). Owls are cool,

but they discover these hooters can also be pretty gross.

One of our hosts STILL hasn’t watched Mary Poppins,

but we find out she’s seen “Sherry Bobbins”. Close enough.

