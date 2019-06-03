Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning

The new captain jumped from the deck, fully dressed, and sprinted through the water. Summer swimming is here so PLEASE Keep reading.

A former lifeguard, he kept his eyes on his victim and headed straight for a couple who were swimming

between their anchored sportfish and the beach. “I think he thinks you’re drowning,” the husband said to his wife.

We’re fine, what is he doing?” she asked, a little annoyed. “We’re fine!”

the husband yelled, waving him off, but his captain kept swimming hard toward him.

“Move!” he barked as he sprinted between the stunned owners.

Directly behind them, not 10 feet away, their nine-year-old daughter was drowning.

Safely above the surface in the arms of the captain, she burst into tears and screamed, “Daddy!”

