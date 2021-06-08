“Drivers License” tops ‘Billboard”s list of the 50 Best Songs of 2021 So Far

Geffen/Interscope

Now that we’re halfway through 2021, Billboard decided to rank all the music releases of the past six months to determine the 50 Best Songs of 2021…so far. Coming in at number one is, unsurprisingly, “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo.

The debut single by the singer/actress debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for eight weeks. As Billboard writes, “The rumor mill surrounding the breakout pop ballad of the year is its least interesting offering: With just one song, Rodrigo proved herself as a compelling vocalist and a songwriter well beyond her years.”

The publication also calls Olivia “pop’s most captivating new storyteller,” a description that was solidified by the rave reviews for her debut album SOUR.

The number-two song on Billboard‘s list is “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, the new duo featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak. Describing the song’s homage to 1970s soul music, Billboard writes that Bruno “remains pop music’s savviest revivalist,” adding, “His jukebox is not only unorthodox, it’s well-stocked, and a source of endless inspiration.“

Number three on the list is The Weeknd‘s remix of “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande, who Billboard, notes, lends the tune “a bittersweet poignancy.” Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” comes in at number four.

Songs by Justin Bieber, BTS and Taylor Swift also make Billboard‘s list. But will any of them be Billboard’s official Song of the Summer? Stay tuned.

