Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing at Pacific Medical Centers

Pacific Medical Centers (PacMed) is offering testing for COVID-19 to registered patients who qualify based on testing criteria and call ahead for screening.
Call Ahead
To minimize exposure, PacMed requests patients qualify and reserve a test by calling 1.888.4PACMED (1.888.472.2633). Tests will only be given to patients who meet symptom or risk criteria.
Criteria
Due to the limited number of COVID-19 testing kits available nationwide, PacMed is administering tests only to patients who have any of the following symptoms:
• Shortness of breath
• Cough
• Fever
Patients who fall into the following risk categories may also be referred for testing:
• Patients older than 60 years
• Patients with underlying medical conditions
• Patients living in group care settings
• Pregnant women
COVID-19 drive-thru testing is currently available 8am-5pm at the following locations:
- PacMed Northgate clinic – parking lot
- 10416 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
- PacMed Beacon Hill clinic – 2nd floor of patient parking garage
- PacMed Renton clinic – parking lot