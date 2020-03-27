Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing at Pacific Medical Centers

Pacific Medical Centers (PacMed) is offering testing for COVID-19 to registered patients who qualify based on testing criteria and call ahead for screening.

Call Ahead

To minimize exposure, PacMed requests patients qualify and reserve a test by calling 1.888.4PACMED (1.888.472.2633). Tests will only be given to patients who meet symptom or risk criteria.

Criteria

Due to the limited number of COVID-19 testing kits available nationwide, PacMed is administering tests only to patients who have any of the following symptoms:

• Shortness of breath

• Cough

• Fever

Patients who fall into the following risk categories may also be referred for testing:

• Patients older than 60 years

• Patients with underlying medical conditions

• Patients living in group care settings

• Pregnant women

COVID-19 drive-thru testing is currently available 8am-5pm at the following locations: