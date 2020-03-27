Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing at Pacific Medical Centers

March 27, 2020

Pacific Medical Centers (PacMed) is offering testing for COVID-19 to registered patients who qualify based on testing criteria and call ahead for screening.

Call Ahead
To minimize exposure, PacMed requests patients qualify and reserve a test by calling 1.888.4PACMED (1.888.472.2633). Tests will only be given to patients who meet symptom or risk criteria.

Criteria
Due to the limited number of COVID-19 testing kits available nationwide, PacMed is administering tests only to patients who have any of the following symptoms:
• Shortness of breath
• Cough
• Fever

Patients who fall into the following risk categories may also be referred for testing:
• Patients older than 60 years

PHOTO: Pacific Medical Centers

• Patients with underlying medical conditions
• Patients living in group care settings
• Pregnant women

COVID-19 drive-thru testing is currently available 8am-5pm at the following locations:

  • PacMed Northgate clinic – parking lot
    • 10416 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
  • PacMed Beacon Hill clinic – 2nd floor of patient parking garage
  • PacMed Renton clinic – parking lot

About Gus Swanson

Avatar
