Drive Through Flower Festival

Pike Place Market has found a way to make a Mother’s Day tradition happen.

The creativity continues!!!

Festival is on…Preorder is REQUIRED

Pike Place’s annual Flower Festival has been a staple spring event for more than a decade,

but their 12th event will look different than years past.

Rather than the traditional festival format, there will be four drive-thru pop-ups

throughout Seattle and Renton on Saturday, May 9.

Bouquets range in price from $16-$41.

Pike Place is accepting orders now until noon Wednesday, May 6,

and preorder is required to get your hands on their iconic flowers.

There will be absolutely no day-of purchases or modifications.