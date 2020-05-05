Drive Through Flower Festival

Pike Place Market has found a way to make a Mother’s Day tradition happen.
The creativity continues!!!
Festival is on…Preorder is REQUIRED
Pike Place’s annual Flower Festival has been a staple spring event for more than a decade,
but their 12th event will look different than years past.
Rather than the traditional festival format, there will be four drive-thru pop-ups
throughout Seattle and Renton on Saturday, May 9.
Bouquets range in price from $16-$41.
Pike Place is accepting orders now until noon Wednesday, May 6,
and preorder is required to get your hands on their iconic flowers.
There will be absolutely no day-of purchases or modifications.