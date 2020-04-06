Portrait of happy little smiling boy kid is looking out of rustic wooden window and smiling. Summer time. Old rustic russian village house vindow. Horizont photo.

Drive Through Chat

April 6, 2020

An Ohio family struggling with quarantine life has come up with a creative way to safely socialize.

by holding a “drive thru chat.” And their entire neighborhood is benefitting.

The Roush family—Corrine and Matt and their two children Charlie, eight, and Louetta, six—

were missing social interaction and wondered if there was a way that they could still communicate

with friends and neighbors while staying safe.

“FaceTime, Zoom, Skype have all been great aids in staying connected

but there is just something about actually being in the presence of someone and spending time together.”

“We have a sign just out front of our living room window that says ‘Stop & Beep.’

It doesn’t matter what room of the house we’re in, when we hear that beep

we come running to that window with huge smiles on our faces,” Corrine said.

“It’s been such a light during what has felt like such a dark time.”

Full Story and Pictures: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only