Why Drinking Coffee Makes You Live Longer.

There have been several studies that have found people who drink coffee live longer, but none of them quite figured out WHY…until now!

Some scientists at Stanford University just wrapped up a study on the link between coffee and longevity…and they think they’ve finally got the answer.

As we get older, one of the biggest things that affects our health is inflammation. It brings on the effects of aging, it hurts our overall health, and it can lead to things like Alzheimer’s, heart attacks, and hypertension.

But the chemical compounds in coffee help protect against inflammation . . . so if you drink a few cups a day, it really can make a huge difference in your health, especially as you get older.

