Dress Up For the Little Things

In Australians are dressing up for brief outings.
If you are following the rules of the COVID-19 quarantine responsibly,
you probably only leave your house when you really have to.
Quickly, people began to realize that the only time they can enjoy a little bit of fresh air
guilt-free is when they are taking out the trash.
To honor this precious moment,
a handful of Australians decided to properly dress up when they are handling their bins
and created a Facebook group Bin Isolation Outing.
