Dress Up For the Little Things

April 8, 2020

In Australians are dressing up for brief outings.

If you are following the rules of the COVID-19 quarantine responsibly,

you probably only leave your house when you really have to.

Quickly, people began to realize that the only time they can enjoy a little bit of fresh air

guilt-free is when they are taking out the trash.

To honor this precious moment,

a handful of Australians decided to properly dress up when they are handling their bins

and created a Facebook group Bin Isolation Outing.

Pictures: HERE

Video: HERE 

SERIOUSLY….Watch this video!!!

