"Dreams" skateboard guy tapped for Joe Biden's virtual inauguration parade

Now here he goes again: Nathan Apodaca has just landed a very presidential gig, thanks to his fame as the “Dreams” TikTok skateboard guy.

Nathan’s video of himself chugging Ocean Spray juice and cruising on his skateboard while lip-syncing to the Fleetwood Mac classic sent “Dreams” and its parent album, Rumours, back up the Billboard chart last year. It also spawned thousands of copycat clips, including three by current and former members of Fleetwood Mac. Now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, Apodaca will be part of President-elect Joe Biden‘s virtual inauguration parade this week.

The parade will be hosted by Tony Goldwyn and will feature various celebrities, marching bands, dance troupes, honor guards, and the reunion of the alt-rock band New Radicals, best known for their song “Get What You Give.”

According to TMZ, Nathan was invited to participate in the January 20 event because his TikTok helped to uplift people during the misery of 2020. The idea was for him to incorporate skateboarding into the parade, and TMZ says he’s already filmed something from his home in Idaho.

After his “Dreams” video went viral, Nathan was gifted a new truck by Ocean Spray, launched a merch line, was able to buy a house, and got engaged to his girlfriend.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.