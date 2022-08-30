Dream Job? Or a Nightmare?

Iryna Imago|BigStock

Can you go 24 hours with out tech? If so you can make some $ for your effort.

Job Description: Our digital detoxer must go 24 hours without technology (that includes cell phones, TV, gaming consoles, computers and laptops, smart watches, smart devices). Of course, with the exception of emergencies.

Responsibilities and Requirements: Along with completing the 24-hour digital detox challenge, the winner must submit a screen time report to show they actually went 24 hours without tech after their detox. They’ll also submit a quick report telling us about their experience, any challenges they faced, any benefits from the detox, and if they plan on cutting down on screen time in the future.

Eligibility: Our selected Digital Detoxer must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States.

Compensation: The selected Digital Detoxer will receive $2,400 for completing the Digital Detox Challenge and a $250 Amazon Gift Card to build a “techless survival kit” during the challenge.

Dates and Deadlines: Applications are open now until September 21, 2022, at 5:00 pm MST. We’ll be announcing our new detox challenge on September 30 on our website and social media accounts, so be sure to follow us and subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up-to-date!

All the info: HERE

