Dr. Shad Helmstetter Author of Negative Self-Talk & How To Change It [Podcast]

November 4, 2019

Dr. Shad Helmstetter is the founder and chairman of The Self-Talk Institute, founded in 1985, which develops self-talk learning programs, and trains Certified Self-Talk Trainers worldwide. He's the author of 20 books on the topic, and the newest is a succinct 60-min read, Negative Self-Talk & How To Change It. Dr. Shad knows we have busy lives, and so presenting a quick read to help us get on track with positive, constructive mind chat is what he offers.

www.ShadHelmstetter.com
FB/IG: @drshadhelmstetter

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

