Dr. Sanam Hafeez, neuropsychologist, research on police and police work

June 14, 2020

Dr. Sanam Hafeez is a neuropsychologist in New York City, and she is a faculty member of Columbia University. She has conducted research in the area of ‘what makes a mentally fit police officer’ and she has worked with the NYC police department. She has the credentials to help us gain some understanding and some insights into the huge issues we are seeing with police departments across this country.

www.comprehendthemind.com

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
