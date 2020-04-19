Dr. Sanam Hafeez: neuropsychologist, mental and physical health challenges during this time of CoVID

April 19, 2020

Mental and Physical Health challenges during this time of CoVID. Dr. Sanam Hafeez is a neuropsychologist with a practice in New York City. It makes sense that the combination of her professional work, and being a mother of young sons, a wife, a daughter, a friend, provides a good foundation to look at our current circumstances and have a concern about the coping mechanisms. She addresses that some people will turn to alcohol/drugs/binge foods. It’s important to maintain a routine as close to what we did have, and continue the schedule to include shower, getting out of pjs, taking breaks. And for persons who have been in some kind of treatment, to continue with online–zoom, meet now, etc. to get/maintain support.

www.comprehendthemind.com Instagram: drsanamhafeez

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

