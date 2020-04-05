Dr. Richard Bandler: Control negative thinking, ‘Thinking On Purpose A 15-Day Plan’

Dr. Richard Bandler is co-creator of NLP–Neuro-Linguistic Programming, conducts NLP seminars, is a philosopher, teacher, and author of over 30 books. The latest: Thinking on Purpose: A 15-Day Plan to a Smarter Life, is a simple and perfect tool to use during this time of ‘change’ in our lives. We have time that is different from our hectic past pace (at least for most) and a great time to learn and practice some great new techniques–such as how to control negative thoughts.

www.richardbandler.com