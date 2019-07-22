Dr. Poothullil on Taking Charge of Our Health & Fighting Diabetes, Cancer & Obesity [Podcast]

July 22, 2019

Dr. John Poothullil is a retired physician, but he still continues to do research and write about health issues that plague us--diabetes, cancer and obesity. He has a common sense approach, and wants us to understand that we need to be bold and question our doctors about their directions for us, and definitely about medications. Some of his books-- Diabetes: The Real Cause and the Right Cure; Surviving Cancer: A New Perspective on Why Cancer Happens & Your Key Strategies for a Healthy Life; and Eat, Chew, Live: 4 Revolutionary Ideas to Prevent Diabetes, Lose Weight, and Enjoy Food.

More information at: www.drjohnonhealth.com

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

