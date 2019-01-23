Dr. Pimple Popper Gets A SIX HOUR Marathon On “Poppy Bowl Sunday”.

On February 3rd, TLC will be airing six hours of nonstop pimple popping as people prepare or don’t prepare for the big game.

My wife introduced me to this a few years ago and I think it’s all sorts of nasty but apparently a LOT of people enjoy watching pimples getting popped. I’m not one of them but if you are…here ya go! 🙂

The 6-hour marathon event will run from 5pm-11p EST and feature six fan-favorite episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper. Along with the previously-aired episodes, fans will get never-before-seen footage, including POP-up factoids and untold behind-the-scenes stories.

The marathon will also include updates on some of Dr. Lee’s most memorable patients.